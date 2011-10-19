Kurdish militants killed 24 Turkish soldiers and wounded at least 16 near the border with Iraq on Wednesday in one of the deadliest attacks since the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) took up arms against the Turkish state three decades ago.

Here are some details on the PKK rebel group, which has stepped up its attacks in recent months.

* BEGINNINGS:

-- Abdullah Ocalan founded the group in 1974 and in 1978 named it the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a Marxist-Leninist insurgency fighting for an independent Kurdish state.

* FIGHT FOR A HOMELAND:

-- The PKK took up arms against Turkey in 1984 with the aim of creating an ethnic homeland in the southeast. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict since then.

-- The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Ankara, the United States and the European Union.

-- Ocalan was captured and sentenced to death by a Turkish court in 1999, but the sentence was reduced to life imprisonment in October 2002 after Turkey abolished the death penalty.

-- Fighting dwindled after Ocalan's capture. It also led to many PKK unilateral ceasefires and to the withdrawal of rebel fighters from Turkey.

-- Most of the remaining 4,000 PKK fighters are based in the mountains of neighbouring northern Iraq, from where they have launched attacks on Turkish targets.

* POLITICAL STRUGGLE:

-- After his capture, Ocalan emphasised the importance of winning rights for the Kurds through a political rather than an armed struggle. In July, Ocalan sent word through his lawyers that he had agreed with Turkish officials to set up a "peace council" aimed at ending the conflict.

-- The proposal came a month after Erdogan's AK Party won a parliamentary election for a third consecutive time and two months after Ocalan had threatened "war" unless the government entered talks about the PKK insurgency.

* NEW FIGHTING - NEW CEASEFIRES:

-- Erdogan's government had lifted some restrictions on Kurdish cultural and political rights to try to end the conflict. Kurds say Erdogan's "democratic opening" was just rhetoric and that restrictions and mass arrests of Kurdish politicians in the southeast continued.

-- Citing a lack of progress, Ocalan said in May 2010 there was no point in continuing peace efforts. On June 1, 2010 the PKK formally scrapped a 14-month unilateral cease-fire.

-- The PKK declared a new "period of non-action" in August 2010 but ended the cease-fire in February this year, moving to what it called "active defence."

-- Since July, 2011, the PKK has stepped up its attacks inside Turkey, killing some 80 Turkish security personnel.

-- In August, 2011, Turkey launched retaliatory air strikes and artillery raids on suspected PKK hideouts in the mountains of northern Iraq. Turkey said between 145-160 Kurdish guerrillas were killed in the operations but the PKK said only a small number of its fighters were killed.

-- Iraq has condemned the Turkish air strikes as a violation of its sovereignty.

-- On October 18, 2011, Ocalan sent a message through his brother after meeting in his prison cell, saying resuming peace talks depended on Turkey if they "open the door." It was the first message from Ocalan in months.

(Writing by David Cutler and Jonathon Burch)