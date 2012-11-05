DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Turkish ground troops backed by attack helicopters and aircraft killed 13 Kurdish militants in an operation in southeastern Turkey overnight, security sources said on Monday.

Turkish fighter jets bombed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) targets in the Cudi and Kato mountains in Sirnak, a volatile province bordering Iraq and Syria that has witnessed a large share of the violence. Thirteen PKK militants were killed in the raids, security sources said.

The attack came hours after a car bomb, planted by suspected PKK militants targeting a military vehicle in neighbouring Hakkari province killed an 11-year-old child and wounded 18 other people.

The PKK has carried out a steady stream of attacks on military targets in recent months, stepping up their 28-year-old insurgency in a move which Ankara sees as linked to the chaos in Syria, accusing Syrian president Bashar al-Assad of arming the PKK.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

