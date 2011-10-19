DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Turkish troops killed 15 Kurdish militants in clashes in southeast Turkey near the Iraqi border on Wednesday after attacks by the rebels which killed 26 soldiers, security officials in the region told Reuters.

At least 100 Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants were believed to have taken part in the attacks, which targeted seven locations, security sources said.

