ISTANBUL Kurdish protesters clashed with security forces in Turkey's southeast on Sunday, when protests were planned in at least four other cities to pressure the government to carry out reforms.

The clashes came after security forces killed a Kurdish demonstrator on Friday, the most violent incident since a March ceasefire called by the Kurdistan Workers' Party's (PKK) jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan and threatens to derail a nascent peace process with the state.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Janet Lawrence)