German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
ISTANBUL Kurdish protesters clashed with security forces in Turkey's southeast on Sunday, when protests were planned in at least four other cities to pressure the government to carry out reforms.
The clashes came after security forces killed a Kurdish demonstrator on Friday, the most violent incident since a March ceasefire called by the Kurdistan Workers' Party's (PKK) jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan and threatens to derail a nascent peace process with the state.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.