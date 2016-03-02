DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Turkish police fired tear gas and water cannon on Wednesday to disperse hundreds of people protesting in the mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir against months-long security operations.

Police detained 33 people at the protests, which took place after an appeal by senior officials from the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) to halt what they called a "massacre" in Diyarbakir's historic district of Sur.

Sur has been under lockdown since Dec. 2 as police and soldiers try to root out Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants who erected barricades and dug trenches in the neighbourhood.

HDP Chairman Selahattin Demirtas told Reuters his party would "resist" what he called the destruction of cities and the killing of civilians in the name of fighting terrorism.

"The people of Diyarbakir are against the government's policy of war and massacre and the burning and destruction of their own city," he said in an interview.

But Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday members of the HDP, the third biggest party in parliament, had sought to collaborate with "terrorists" and to drag Turkey into chaos.

Parliamentary immunity should not protect lawmakers who "commit crimes," he said.

Davutoglu also said there were plans to make it easier for civilians to leave areas now under curfew as well as to allow militants to surrender.

CURFEW PARTIALLY LIFTED

A handful of cities in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast have been engulfed in the worst violence since the 1990s following the breakdown of a two-year ceasefire with the PKK last July.

The autonomy-seeking PKK has sealed off entire districts of some towns and cities in the southeast, prompting the security forces to step up their operations.

Authorities partially lifted the curfew in the town of Cizre on Wednesday, allowing residents onto the streets between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. An explosion soon after the curfew was lifted wounded a woman and a child, security sources said.

Residents tried to retrieve belongings from houses either destroyed or badly damaged during the round-the-clock curfew in Cizre, along the Syrian border, which lasted a total of 79 days.

One group found a dead body in the ruins of a building, witnesses said.

The number of civilians killed during the security operations in Sur, Cizre and two other towns, Silopi and Idil, has reached 211 since December, the HDP said. The government has not provided a figure for the civilian death toll.

The PKK, considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, launched a separatist armed rebellion against the Turkish state more than three decades ago, and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

