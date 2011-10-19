ISTANBUL Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants claimed responsibility for simultaneous attacks on Turkish troops in southeast Turkey on Wednesday, saying nearly 100 security force members were killed or wounded, a PKK website reported.

Turkey said 24 soldiers were killed and 18 wounded in the attacks.

The PKK said five Kurdish guerrillas were killed in the clashes and that Turkish airstrikes were subsequently carried out in the Zab region of northern Iraq, where the PKK has bases.

(Writing by Daren Butler)