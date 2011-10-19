Belgium holds 11 people in hunt for Syria returnee fighters
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
ISTANBUL Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants claimed responsibility for simultaneous attacks on Turkish troops in southeast Turkey on Wednesday, saying nearly 100 security force members were killed or wounded, a PKK website reported.
Turkey said 24 soldiers were killed and 18 wounded in the attacks.
The PKK said five Kurdish guerrillas were killed in the clashes and that Turkish airstrikes were subsequently carried out in the Zab region of northern Iraq, where the PKK has bases.
(Writing by Daren Butler)
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have captured the outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish government and rebel sources said on Wednesday.
PARIS Conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon appealed to voters on Wednesday via a newspaper column to back his campaign, trying to claw back support after losing his place as frontrunner over accusations of fake jobs for his family.