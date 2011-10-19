ISTANBUL Turkish warplanes struck Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq on Wednesday in response to a guerrilla attack which killed 24 soldiers in southeast Turkey, military sources told Reuters, but it was unclear what damage they had caused.

The sources also said military helicopters had transported Turkish commandos across the border and set them down at strategic points up to 7-8 km within Iraqi territory. Some 500 soldiers were in Iraqi territory in the region near the attack, they said.

