A money changer holds Turkish lira banknotes next to U.S. dollar bills at a currency exchange office in central Istanbul April 15, 2015.

ISTANBUL Turkish assets slipped on Friday as investors fretted over the risk of an early election, with doubts over the viability of a governing coalition despite a rallying cry from President Tayyip Erdogan.

The lira plunged to new record lows on Sunday after parliamentary polls which saw the AK Party lose its majority and the pro-Kurdish HDP hurdle a 10 percent electoral threshold.

On Thursday, Erdogan urged political parties to work quickly to form a new government, saying egos should be left aside and that history would judge anyone who stood in the way.

The lira rallied in the wake of his speech, but had slipped to 2.7225 by 0856 GMT from 2.7125 late on Thursday.

If no working coalition can be formed, or a minority government fails to win a confidence vote within 45 days, Erdogan can call an early parliamentary election.

Amid the political disarray, Istanbul's main stock index was down 0.11 percent at 80,711.46 points, underperforming the emerging market index, which was up 0.33 percent.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to 9.42 percent from 9.38 percent on Thursday.

"The comments from yesterday calmed markets and increased hopes for a coalition but there is still a lot of uncertainty," TEB-BNP Paribas strategist, Erkin Isik, said, forecasting markets were likely to remain volatile.

GLOBAL MARKET CONDITIONS

The lira is especially vulnerable to global liquidity changes because of Turkey's large, albeit slowly contracting, current account deficit financed by capital inflows.

According to data released on Thursday, the current account deficit narrowed less than expected in April.

On Friday, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said that the strong U.S. dollar meant 2015 exports were at risk of being lower in dollar terms than last year, even if the volume of outward trade increased.

The dollar has been bolstered by expectations of an imminent U.S. rate hike which would draw money away from riskier emerging markets assets, including Turkey's.

On Friday, sentiment was boosted by a solid rise in U.S. retail sales which, combined with upward revisions, suggested a momentum which could see the Federal Reserve begin hiking interest rates later in the year, with September increasingly seen by markets as likely start date.

