North Korea warns of nuclear strike if provoked by U.S.
PYONGYANG North Korean state media warned on Tuesday of a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of American aggression as a U.S. Navy strike group steamed toward the western Pacific.
WASHINGTON The White House on Thursday criticized Turkish authorities' regulation of the media after a series of government steps against the press, including the seizure of Zaman, the country's top-selling newspaper.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the United States is "troubled" by Turkish government officials acting to "shut down and interfere with editorial operations" of media outlets.
"You should not prompt changes to the newsroom or to a news organisation's editorial policies," he told the daily press briefing.
"We call on the Turkish government to ensure full respect for due process and equal treatment under the law, and in a democratic society, critical opinions should be encouraged not silenced," he said.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Writing by Clarece Polke)
MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had information that the United States was planning to launch new missile strikes on Syria, and that there were plans to fake chemicals weapons attacks there.