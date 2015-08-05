ANKARA Turkey appointed a new military chief of staff on Wednesday as it battles Islamic State in Syria and Kurdish militants at home, promoting the former commander of its land forces, a figure seen as likely to pursue a hawkish line on both fronts.

General Hulusi Akar's appointment as head of NATO's second-largest army comes amid a flare-up of attacks on security forces by Kurdish PKK insurgents, and as Turkey takes on a frontline role in the U.S.-led fight against Islamic State.

Security analysts say Akar is approved of by President Tayyip Erdogan, and that his infantry experience and familiarity with Western allies made him a natural choice for the post.

Ankara and Washington have been working on plans to sweep Islamic State away from the Turkish border, which the insurgents have used to smuggle in fighters and supplies. Turkey last month agreed to open the Incirlik air base near the southern city of Adana to U.S. and coalition forces.

ARMED FORCES' MORALE

"Hulusi Akar has a hawkish stance on the struggle against the PKK. He also has a tougher stance on smuggling on the border and terrorism," said Metin Gurcan, a former soldier and security expert from Bilkent University.

"I think we can expect closer cooperation with the U.S., first of all on Incirlik. I know that Akar has a clear position that Islamic State is a terrorist organisation."

Akar replaces Necdet Ozel, who retires after a traumatic period for Turkey's once politically-influential military. Hundreds of officers were imprisoned on charges of plotting to topple Erdogan's government, although 236 officers had their convictions overturned this year after the evidence used to convict them was deemed inadmissable.

The trials were widely seen as an effort by Erdogan, whose roots are in Islamist politics, to break the power of a military which long saw itself as the guardian of Turkey's secular constitution, repeatedly toppling civilian governments.

Akar's main task will be to sooth simmering resentment, according to Gareth Jenkins, an Istanbul-based author and veteran researcher on Turkish security policy.

"One of the big challenges for the new guy is whether he can restore confidence amongst the officer corp in the high command," he said.

(Writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Ralph Boulton)