ANKARA The Turkish military said on Tuesday 34 militants from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) were killed in its latest air strikes on the group's camps in northern Iraq's Qandil mountain region.

Turkey has been bombing PKK targets in northern Iraq and in mostly Kurdish southeastern Turkey since July 24, in response to what it says are increased attacks by the Kurdish militants on members of the security forces.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)