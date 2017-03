ISTANBUL At least one miner was killed and dozens were believed to be trapped after a coal mine collapsed in the western Turkish province of Manisa on Tuesday, Turkish media reported.

The mayor of Soma, a district in Manisa, told CNN Turk television that at least 200-300 workers were working in the mine when there was an explosion caused by an electrical fault.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by John Stonestreet)