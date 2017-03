ISTANBUL Nearly 450 miners were rescued after the fire at a coal mine in western Turkey which killed at least 238 workers, the mine's operator said on Wednesday.

Soma Komur Isletmeleri also said in an emailed statement that the cause of the fire was not yet clear. "The subsequent spread of carbon monoxide is, unfortunately, the reason for the loss of life," it said.

(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley)