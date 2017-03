ISTANBUL A fire in a coal mine in western Turkey killed 20 workers on Tuesday, the local member of parliament said, citing health officials.

Muzaffer Yurttas told broadcaster NTV that 20 bodies had been retrieved from the mine in the province of Manisa and that at least another 20 workers had been taken to hospital.

