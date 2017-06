ISTANBUL Measures by the NATO alliance to protect Turkey's airspace have so far been insufficient, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

His comments, in an interview with broadcaster NTV, come ahead of next week's NATO meeting in Brussels. Turkey, a NATO member, has seen ties strained with other members of the alliance, particularly Germany, in recent months.

