ISTANBUL A deputy leader and lawmaker from Turkey's main opposition party was shot in the leg in the western province of Aydin by an unidentified assailant, broadcaster Haberturk reported on Saturday.

Bulent Tezcan from Republican Peoples' Party (CHP) was attacked at a restaurant in his electoral constituency, Haberturk said. He was taken to a hospital in the province but his injuries were not life threatening.

The motives of the gunman was not immediately clear but witnesses at the scene told Turkish broadcasters that after firing at Tezcan, the assailant chanted and fled. Police have identified him and are working to capture him.

The attack comes two months after the convoy of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of CHP, came under an attack by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group. Kilicdaroglu had escaped unharmed while three soldiers were injured in an exchange of fire.

