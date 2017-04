ISTANBUL A Turkish police patrol came under gunfire in the Beyoglu district of central Istanbul on Wednesday and one officer was injured, Turkey's Dogan news agency and other local media outlets reported.

The injured officer was hospitalised but was not thought to be in a serious condition and police reinforcements were sent to the area, Dogan said.

(Reporting by Melih Aslan and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall)