ISTANBUL Two attackers were killed in an exchange of fire with police after an explosion at a police station in the Istanbul neighbourhood of Sultanbeyli which injured at least 10 people, the Dogan news agency said on Monday.

Istanbul police headquarters confirmed in a statement that three police officers and seven civilians were wounded in the blast, but gave no death toll.

