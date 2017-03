ISTANBUL Kurdish militants claimed responsibility for Wednesday's killing of two police officers in southeast Turkey, saying it was retaliation for a suicide bombing blamed on Islamic State which killed 32 people.

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) said in a statement on one of its websites that the two police officers were killed at around 6 a.m. (0400 London time) in the town of Ceylanpinar for "collaboration with the Daesh (Islamic State) gangs".

