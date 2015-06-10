Supporters of the ruling AK Party wave Turkish national and party flags as they listen to Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (not pictured) during an election rally for Turkey's June 7 parliamentary election, in Antalya, Turkey, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA Turkey's ruling AK Party is not yet in talks with any opposition party over a possible coalition after it was denied a majority in a weekend parliamentary election, its spokesman said on Wednesday.

Top AKP officials have been in talks to consider their options for three days since the election, which will force the party either to seek a junior coalition partner or to try to rule alone in a minority government.

"At the moment we are not in talks with any opposition party. We have not taken a decision on this yet," AKP spokesman Besir Atalay told reporters, but said a formula without AKP - in other words an opposition-only coalition - was "unthinkable".

