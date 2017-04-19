Seven killed in Chinese kindergarten blast; 59 injured
BEIJING Seven people were killed and nearly 60 injured on Thursday in an explosion at a kindergarten in eastern China, state media said, but did not say if any children were among the dead.
ANKARA Turkey's High Electoral Board rejected on Wednesday appeals to from the main opposition parties to annul the referendum granting President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers, the board said in a statement.
Opposition parties including the main opposition CHP and the pro-Kurdish HDP had called on the electoral board to annul Sunday's vote, which was narrowly won by the "Yes" camp, because unstamped ballot papers were included.
"HDP, CHP and Vatan Party appeals regarding the April 16 referendum were discussed separately and as a result of evaluations, the appeals were rejected with 10 votes against and 1 vote in favour," the electoral board said.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans)
BEIJING Seven people were killed and nearly 60 injured on Thursday in an explosion at a kindergarten in eastern China, state media said, but did not say if any children were among the dead.
LONDON Britain's annual Mansion House dinner, at which the country's finance minister and the governor of the Bank of England deliver high-profile speeches, has been cancelled on Thursday after a deadly fire at a London tower block, its organizers said.
LONDON, June 15 British retail sales fell more sharply than expected in May, data showed on Thursday, the latest sign of the growing hit to the economy from rising inflation since the Brexit vote.