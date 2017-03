ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said he would present the list of names for an interim power-sharing cabinet to President Tayyip Erdogan later on Friday.

The new cabinet, expected to include at least two names from the pro-Kurdish opposition HDP, will be tasked with leading Turkey to a snap parliamentary election on Nov. 1.

