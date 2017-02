Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets with incoming Prime Minister Binali Yildirim at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, May 22, 2016. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA Turkey's incoming Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters on Monday the new cabinet list would be prepared quickly and be presented to President Tayyip Erdogan when he was available.

Erdogan confirmed Yildirim, a close ally for two decades and a co-founder of the ruling AK Party, as his new prime minister on Sunday, taking a big step towards the stronger presidential powers he has long sought.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall)