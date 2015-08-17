ANKARA Turkey's main opposition CHP said on Monday that it should now be given the mandate to form a new government after the ruling AK Party failed to strike a coalition agreement with any other political opposition group.

"We believe that Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will show his respect for democratic legitimacy and the national will by returning the mandate to the president. And we expect the president to give the mandate to CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu," CHP spokesman Haluk Koc said in a written statement.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall)