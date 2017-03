ANKARA Turkey's pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) on Tuesday ruled out taking part in any coalition involving the ruling AK Party, which lost its parliamentary majority in weekend polls.

"We said before that we will not be participating in any coalition that involves the AKP, and we are still at that point," HDP co-leader Selahattin Demirtas told reporters in Ankara.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)