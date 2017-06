FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during an interview in New York City, U.S., September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he would act rapidly on a constitutional bill boosting his powers that was passed by parliament last week and which he must approve before it can go to a referendum.

Erdogan was speaking at a news conference during a visit to Madagascar in comments broadcast on Turkish television.

The referendum on constitutional reform is expected to be held in April. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said earlier on Wednesday the date would be announced this week.

