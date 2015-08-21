ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will ask Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu to form a temporary government next week to lead the country to a snap election, after efforts to agree a coalition with opposition parties failed.

Under the constitution, all parties should be represented in such an interim "election government" according to the seats they hold in parliament. But Turkey is in untested waters - never before has such an arrangement been necessary.

Following is what the constitution says on snap elections and interim governments:

- Erdogan is authorised, but not obliged, by the constitution to call a snap election if a working cabinet cannot be formed 45 days after a new parliament speaker is elected. That deadline falls on Sunday, Aug. 23.

- Until a new parliament is formed, the existing parliament keeps its authority.

- If a new election is called, the president appoints a new prime minister and parties are represented in a provisional "election government" according to the proportion of seats they hold in parliament.

- The ministries of Justice, Internal Affairs, and Transport should be given to "independent candidates" from within or outside parliament. The same holds for any posts not taken up by the political parties.

- The provisional cabinet must be formed within five days of publication in the Official Gazette of the decision to hold new elections. It stays in office until a new parliament convenes after the elections.

