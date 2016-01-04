Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during his meeting with mukhtars at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA Turkey's opposition nationalists agreed on Monday to take part in a cross-party commission to forge a new constitution but said they remained opposed to a full-blown presidential system favoured by President Tayyip Erdogan.

The ruling AK Party has put a new constitution at the heart of its agenda after winning back its parliamentary majority in a November election. Erdogan wants the change to consolidate power in the hands of the president, previously a largely ceremonial figure in a system where the government has decided on policy.

Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), agreed at a 1-1/2 hour meeting with Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu to take part in a revived parliamentary commission to work on a new text.

"We agreed to form a commission with equal representation from all parties in parliament," MHP Vice President Oktay Ozturk told a news conference, though he also made clear his party would not accept a presidential system for Turkey.

Opposition parties agree on the need to replace the current constitution, born of a 1980 coup and still bearing the stamp of its military authors, but do not want the presidential system envisaged by Erdogan for Turkey, a candidate country for European Union membership.

The mildly Islamist AKP holds 317 of the 550 seats in parliament, but would need 330 votes to take a new constitution to a referendum, meaning it is dependent on winning at least some opposition support.

The MHP, with 40 seats, is the fourth largest party in the Turkish parliament after the AKP, the left-leaning, secularist CHP and the pro-Kurdish HDP.

The CHP also agreed last week to take part in the commission.

"There will be a limited amount of time for the new constitutional commission. We agreed not to waste any time," AKP spokesman Omer Celik told a separate news conference, following the meeting with the MHP.

Davutoglu last month cancelled a planned meeting with the leader of the pro-Kurdish HDP on the plans for a new constitution after it joined a call for Kurdish self-rule.

Celik said the HDP needed to act with "political legitimacy" if it wanted to take part.

Turkish security forces are battling Kurdish separatist militants in the largely Kurdish southeast of the country.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Melih Aslan; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Gareth Jones)