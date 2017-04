ANKARA Turkey's ruling AK Party plans to present a draft for a new constitution, which will include an executive presidency, to parliament by the end of April, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday.

In a speech at AK Party headquarters, Davutoglu also said he expected parliament to discuss the proposed draft by May or June.

