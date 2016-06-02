Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday his ruling AK Party aimed to push through constitutional change for a presidential system through parliament, but would turn to the ballot box if there was political impasse on the issue.
In a speech to officials from the party, Yildirim said the AKP's biggest duty was to create a new constitution. President Tayyip Erdogan seeks an executive presidency with strong powers akin to those of the U.S. and French heads of state.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Daren Butler)
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
SEOUL U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he arrived in Seoul on Thursday, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system there.
PARIS Sixty-nine percent of people in France want Francois Fillon to drop his bid to become the country's president, in light of a "fake job" allegation that has hit his campaign, according to a poll published on Thursday.