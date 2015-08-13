Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speaks during a news conference at his ruling AK Party (AKP) headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday parliament should take the initiative in calling for an early election after coalition talks failed, and should not leave the decision to President Tayyip Erdogan.

Political parties have until Aug. 23 to agree a working government or Erdogan could call a fresh election. Davutoglu's AK Party is now expected to talk to the nationalist MHP after its efforts to agree a coalition with the main opposition CHP ended in failure.

