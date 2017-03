Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speaks during a news conference at his ruling AK Party (AKP) headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday the chances of an early election had increased "greatly" after efforts to form a coalition between his AK Party and the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) failed.

In a televised speech, Davutoglu said there was currently no basis for a government partnership. Reuters earlier reported that coalition talks between the two biggest parties had failed, citing officials on both sides.

