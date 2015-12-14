Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speaks during a meeting with representatives of foreign media in Istanbul, Turkey, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA Turkey may hold two separate referenda on whether to adopt a new constitution, and a proposed move to an executive presidential system, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday.

Speaking on A Haber TV, Davutoglu said he would begin talks with the opposition next week on a new constitution and a possible move away from the current parliamentary system, and that the government would provide a peaceful environment for discussions.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly called for an executive presidency that would give him greater powers, something opposition parties strongly oppose.

