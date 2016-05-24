ANKARA Turkey's new prime minister, Binali Yildirim, said on Tuesday his first priority on the economy was growth through production, vowing to encourage investment and employment across the country.

Yildirim earlier announced his new cabinet, keeping key members of the economic management team in place.

Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, an anchor of investor confidence, was again named as one of five deputy prime ministers, although it was not immediately clear whether he would retain overall responsibility for the economy. Finance Minister Naci Agbal also kept his position.

