Seven killed in Chinese kindergarten blast; 59 injured
BEIJING Seven people were killed and nearly 60 injured on Thursday in an explosion at a kindergarten in eastern China, state media said, but did not say if any children were among the dead.
ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told international election observers to "know their place" on Monday after they criticised a referendum granting him sweeping new powers, and said it was not so important to Turkey if the EU broke off accession talks.
Addressing crowds of flag-waving supporters from the steps of the presidential palace in Ankara, Erdogan said Sunday's vote had ended all debate on changing the constitution and creating an executive presidency. Implementing the reforms would now begin, starting with the judiciary, he said.
Election authorities said preliminary results showed 51.4 percent of voters had backed the biggest overhaul of Turkish politics since the founding of the modern republic in Sunday's referendum. European monitors said the vote did not live up to international standards.
Erdogan said that Turkey did not "see, hear or acknowledge" reports by the OSCE observer mission and said that some countries in Europe had been more opposed to the constitutional changes than even Turkey's own opposition.
He also vowed that Turkey's "Euphrates Shield" incursion into northern Syria would not be its last such venture in the region but its first, saying it would carry out as many military operations as necessary, wherever necessary, in its fight against terrorism.
LONDON Britain's annual Mansion House dinner, at which the country's finance minister and the governor of the Bank of England deliver high-profile speeches, has been cancelled on Thursday after a deadly fire at a London tower block, its organizers said.
LONDON, June 15 British retail sales fell more sharply than expected in May, data showed on Thursday, the latest sign of the growing hit to the economy from rising inflation since the Brexit vote.