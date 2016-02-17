ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on members of parliament from all parties to take the question of a new constitution to a referendum and said he believed Turkey would accept both a new charter and stronger powers for the head of state.

Erdogan was speaking, in comments broadcast live, after two opposition parties pulled out of a commission meant to draft a new constitution in protest at attempts by the ruling AK Party to strengthen the role of the presidency.

