ISTANBUL There will be no gap in Turkey's governance and the latest political developments will not impact the economy directly, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, a day after the prime minister said he was stepping down.

Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Thursday said he would step aside later this month as leader of the ruling AK Party, and therefore as premier, following weeks of rising public tension with Erdogan.

Erdogan also said in a speech broadcast live on television that a new constitution and presidential system were urgent requirements, not his personal agenda.

(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)