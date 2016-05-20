German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes her seat during a cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN Germany is concerned by the increasing polarisation of the domestic political debate in Turkey and Chancellor Angela Merkel will broach this topic with President Tayipp Erdogan at a meeting on Monday, a government spokesman said on Friday.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert, responding to Turkey's parliament on Friday approving the first clause of a bill to lift lawmakers' immunity from prosecution, said:

"The German government has just taken note of the result of this vote. The increasing polarisation of the domestic political debate in Turkey fills us with concern."

"The whole issue will definitely be among the issues that the chancellor discusses in Istanbul on the margins of the humanitarian summit with the president of Turkey," Seibert said.

"A bilateral meeting is planned on Monday."

