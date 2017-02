ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim announced a new government programme on Tuesday that vowed to maintain fiscal discipline, protect central bank independence and fight structural problems hindering price stability.

The programme, read out by Yildirim in parliament after he earlier named his new cabinet, also vowed to tackle the country's current account deficit and to implement economic policies focused on boosting growth, employment and production.

