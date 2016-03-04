WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department on Friday called the decision by Turkish authorities to seize control of the country's largest newspaper "troubling."

"We see this as the latest in a series of troubling judicial and law enforcement actions taken by the Turkish government targeting media outlets and others critical of it," State Department spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.

Turkish authorities seized control of the Zaman newspaper on Friday at the request of an Istanbul prosecutor, state-run Anadolu Agency reported, in a widening crackdown against supporters of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, an influential foe of President Tayyip Erdogan.

