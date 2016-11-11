Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA Turkey's ruling AK Party hopes to make constitutional changes that could give President Tayyip Erdogan more power with the support of the nationalist opposition party, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday.

Yildirim met with the chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Bahceli, on Thursday to discuss changing the constitution, after which Bahceli made comments on Twitter indicating his party may support constitutional changes that could give Erdogan the stronger presidency he has long sought.

"MHP leader Mr Bahceli has once again put the future of the nation first with foresight and patriotism, putting aside political goals, and we will carry out the constitutional change with the MHP," Yildirim said in a speech at a ceremony in the Black Sea town of Rize, broadcast live on television.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)