ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim may meet with the heads of the main opposition and nationalist opposition parties to discuss constitutional changes, he said on Wednesday, adding that constitutional changes could come through "compromise".

Opposition parties have been wary of the ruling AK Party's years-long campaign for a new constitution because President Tayyip Erdogan had made an executive presidency, with greater power, a central aspect of the new charter.

Any constitutional change in Turkey requires the support of at least 367 deputies in the 550-seat assembly to pass directly. Yildirim's ruling AK Party has 316 seats.

Yildirim made the comment outside the AKP's headquarters in Ankara. He also said that Turkey could not agree with the United States on the Syrian Kurdish YPG, reiterating that Ankara and Washington have different views on the fighters.

Washington considers the YPG an ally in the fight against Islamic State in Syria. Turkey sees it as a terrorist group and an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

