ANKARA Turkey's pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) said on Thursday it was open to all options for a coalition government other than with the ruling AK Party and that President Tayyip Erdogan should remain within his constitutional limits.

HDP co-leader Selahattin Demirtas also said that the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), Abdullah Ocalan, was ready to make a call for disarmament and that a peace process with his group should accelerate.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)