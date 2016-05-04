Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during his meeting with mukhtars at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during his meeting with mukhtars at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is to meet Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Wednesday, bringing forward by a day their usual weekly meeting, as tension between the two rises.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. (1500 GMT), the presidential office said on its website.

Turkish shares suffered their biggest drop in more than five months on Tuesday as the tension added to emerging markets worries.

A decision by Davutoglu's ruling AK Party to take away his authority to appoint provincial party officials was fuelling concern among investors.

It is one of the clearest signs yet of tension between Erdogan, who wants an executive presidency in Turkey, and Davutoglu, who would be sidelined if the country's parliamentary system were to be replaced.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)