ANKARA Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) will not take part in a cross-party commission to draft a new constitution without the main opposition CHP, which pulled out late on Tuesday, its representative on the panel said on Wednesday.

MHP vice president Oktay Ozturk told Reuters it would be wrong for the commission to continue its work without the CHP.

The CHP pulled out of the commission in protest at ruling AK Party efforts to include a stronger presidency championed by President Tayyip Erdogan in the new constitution.

