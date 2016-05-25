Civilians likely killed in Yemen raid: U.S. military
WASHINGTON A deadly dawn raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen earlier this week "likely killed" civilians and could include children, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.
ANKARA The head of Turkey's nationalist opposition, Devlet Bahceli, will stand again for leadership of his party at an extraordinary congress on July 10 in Ankara, he said on Wednesday.
The congress is aimed at resolving a leadership dispute between Bahceli and dissident members of the MHP and could dash President Tayyip Erdogan's ambitions of winning greater powers. Polls suggest Bahceli's removal could lead to a surge in support for the MHP.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL A rapid advance by the Syrian army towards the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab risks sparking a confrontation with Turkey as Damascus seeks to stop its neighbour penetrating deeper into a strategically important area of northern Syria.
WASHINGTON The White House put Iran "on notice" on Wednesday for test-firing a ballistic missile and said it was reviewing how to respond, taking an aggressive posture towards Tehran that could raise tensions in the region.