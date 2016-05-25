Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli addresses his supporters during an election rally for Turkey's June 7 parliamentary election, in Istanbul, Turkey May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal/File Photo

ANKARA The head of Turkey's nationalist opposition, Devlet Bahceli, will stand again for leadership of his party at an extraordinary congress on July 10 in Ankara, he said on Wednesday.

The congress is aimed at resolving a leadership dispute between Bahceli and dissident members of the MHP and could dash President Tayyip Erdogan's ambitions of winning greater powers. Polls suggest Bahceli's removal could lead to a surge in support for the MHP.

