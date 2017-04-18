FILE PHOTO: Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli addresses his supporters during a rally for the upcoming referendum, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ANKARA The leader of Turkey's nationalist MHP opposition party said on Tuesday that the outcome of a referendum on boosting the powers of President Tayyip Erdogan was an "undeniable success" and should be binding for everyone.

Devlet Bahceli, who supported the "Yes" campaign in Sunday's vote, made the comments at his party's group meeting in parliament and said the vote was legitimate, amid calls from the "No" campaign that the referendum should be annulled over legitimacy concerns.

