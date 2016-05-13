ISTANBUL There is no legal basis for Turkey's nationalist opposition MHP to hold an extraordinary congress on Sunday and efforts to go ahead with the meeting will be blocked by police, a lawyer for the party, Yucel Bulut, said on Friday.

Several hundred MHP members have launched a bid to challenge Devlet Bahceli, party leader for much of the last two decades. The outcome could be crucial to President Tayyip Erdogan's hopes of winning support for a stronger presidency.

Minutes after Bulut's press conference, which was broadcast on Turkish television, the main challenger to Bahceli, former interior minister Meral Aksener, vowed on Twitter that the congress would go ahead as planned.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall)