ANKARA Turkey's appeals court passed a decision on whether the nationalist opposition can hold a congress to elect a new leader to the constitutional court on Friday, leaving in legal limbo a dispute that could be crucial for President Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish broadcasters said the appeals court made the decision after a member of the MHP submitted a request for the case to be heard instead by the constitutional court. Neither court could immediately be reached for comment.

Several hundred members of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) have launched a bid to challenge veteran leader Devlet Bahceli. Polls suggest his removal could lead to a surge in support for the MHP, weakening Erdogan's chances of securing the stronger ruling party majority he wants to change the constitution and forge a full presidential system.

