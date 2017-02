ANKARA The deputy chairman of Turkey's nationalist opposition said on Tuesday the party respected a top court decision allowing a special congress aimed at resolving a leadership dispute to go ahead and proposed late June or early July for the meeting.

Several hundred members of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) have launched a bid to challenge veteran leader Devlet Bahceli. Polls suggest his removal could lead to a surge in support for the MHP, weakening Erdogan's chances of securing the stronger ruling party majority he wants to push ahead with a constitutional change for a full presidential system.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall)